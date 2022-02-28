 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Jorge Masvidal batter Nate Diaz, win ‘BMF’ title ahead of UFC 272 | Video

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Jorge Masvidal will finally get his wish to put hands on his former friend and training partner, Colby Covington, when the two collide in the center of the Octagon this Saturday night (March 5, 2022) in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

GRUDGE MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated Welterweight match up that will see No. 1-ranked contender, Colby Covington, clash with former teammate and friend, No. 6-seeded Jorge Masvidal. In UFC 272’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, former Lightweight champion and No. 6-ranked Rafael dos Anjos will battle rising No. 11-seeded Rafael Fiziev in an intriguing 155-pound contender bout.

“Gamebred” is hoping to stop the bleeding of his current two-fight skid, which came at the hands of current Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in back-to-back offerings. His last win, in fact, came in Nov. 2019, which was a third-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244. As a result, Masvidal was crowned the “BMF” champion.

Now, Masvidal wants to remind the combat world that he is still one of the best 170-pound fighters in the game today by putting a world of hurt on a man he once confided in. As for Covington, a dominant victory over “Gamebred” will keep him in the championship conversation...even if it’s not at Welterweight.

UFC 272 will also feature a co-main event bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. Furthermore, Greg Hardy will face Sergey Spivack in Heavyweight action, while Edson Barboza battles Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight tilt.

