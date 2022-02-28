Watch Jorge Masvidal batter Nate Diaz, win ‘BMF’ title ahead of UFC 272 | Video

Jorge Masvidal will finally get his wish to put hands on his former friend and training partner, Colby Covington, when the two collide in the center of the Octagon this Saturday night (March 5, 2022) in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Gamebred” is hoping to stop the bleeding of his current two-fight skid, which came at the hands of current Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in back-to-back offerings. His last win, in fact, came in Nov. 2019, which was a third-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244. As a result, Masvidal was crowned the “BMF” champion.

Now, Masvidal wants to remind the combat world that he is still one of the best 170-pound fighters in the game today by putting a world of hurt on a man he once confided in. As for Covington, a dominant victory over “Gamebred” will keep him in the championship conversation...even if it’s not at Welterweight.

UFC 272 will also feature a co-main event bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. Furthermore, Greg Hardy will face Sergey Spivack in Heavyweight action, while Edson Barboza battles Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight tilt.

