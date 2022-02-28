UFC ‘London’ poster drops for ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ on March 19

20 days to go!! Your official #UFCLondon poster has just dropped! pic.twitter.com/2FdtZ86Lum

While there are some concerns (read them here) that a Heavyweight slugfest between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall was in danger due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, it seems Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is still full steam ahead with its plans.

That’s because the promotion has unveiled the official fight poster for the international event, which is set to go down on March 19, 2022, inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Related War With Ukraine May Stop Russian Fighters From Competing At UFC London

Volkov is looking to build off his big win over Marcin Tybura at UFC 267 in Oct. 2021. The No. 6-ranked Heavyweight on UFC’s roster was at one point a win away from fighting for the title, but has been inconsistent with the wins over the last few years.

As for Aspinall, he is currently ranked No. 11 and is undefeated inside the Octagon, racking up four straight stoppage victories, three in the opening round. In fact, all 11 of his wins have come by way of stoppage, so the hard-hitting big man is always must-see TV.

The event will also feature a co-main event bout between Dan Hooker and Arnold Allen, as well as Paddy Pimblett taking on Rodrigo Vargas.