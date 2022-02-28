‘Countdown’ to UFC 272 full video replay | ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’

A long-awaited, highly-anticipated grudge match between former training partners-turned rivals, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, is set to headline UFC 272 this Saturday night (March 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two men have gone at each other over social media for some time now, at times hitting below the belt. But, that’s nothing new for Covington, who has made a career of getting under his foe’s skin. For Masvidal, getting a victory over “Chaos” is much-needed after dropping two straight to current champion Kamaru Usman. Speaking of which, the winner of the fight could get one step closer to earning another shot at the Welterweight title.

In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos will face off against Rafael Fiziev in a pivotal Lightweight tilt. The two men were originally set to headline a “Fight Night” event of Feb. 19, but visa issues prompted the promotion to shift the fight over to UFC 272. Also, Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell will throw down in a Featherweight bout.

Check out the UFC 272 main and co-main event “Countdown” special embedded above. For the rest of the UFC 272 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.