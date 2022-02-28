UFC 272 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 1: Covington labels Masvidal a ‘criminal and a thug’

UFC 272 is primed and ready to go down this Saturday night (March 5, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada featuring a Welterweight bout between former interim title holder, Colby Covington, and “BMF” champion, Jorge Masvidal.

Before then, get an all-access pass at the final preparations each combatant must make days out from fight night thanks to the ever-present cameras of “Embedded.”

From the official YouTube description:

Bryce Mitchell tends to his farm. Colby Covington takes his upcoming bout personally. Rafael dos Anjos unwinds at a shooting range. Jorge Masvidal deplanes and onewheels in Las Vegas. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

In the revamped co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos will face Rafael Fiziev, while Edson Barboza battles Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight showdown.

