UFC 272 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 1: Covington labels Masvidal a ‘criminal and a thug’

By Adam Guillen Jr.
UFC 272 is primed and ready to go down this Saturday night (March 5, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada featuring a Welterweight bout between former interim title holder, Colby Covington, and “BMF” champion, Jorge Masvidal.

GRUDGE MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated Welterweight match up that will see No. 1-ranked contender, Colby Covington, clash with former teammate and friend, No. 6-seeded Jorge Masvidal. In UFC 272’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, former Lightweight champion and No. 6-ranked Rafael dos Anjos will battle rising No. 11-seeded Rafael Fiziev in an intriguing 155-pound contender bout.

Before then, get an all-access pass at the final preparations each combatant must make days out from fight night thanks to the ever-present cameras of “Embedded.”

From the official YouTube description:

Bryce Mitchell tends to his farm. Colby Covington takes his upcoming bout personally. Rafael dos Anjos unwinds at a shooting range. Jorge Masvidal deplanes and onewheels in Las Vegas. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

In the revamped co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos will face Rafael Fiziev, while Edson Barboza battles Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight showdown.

