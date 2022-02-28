Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov staying in Ukraine to help fight Russian invasion

After Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine last week on the orders of Vladimir Putin, soldiers, politicians and even Ukrainian celebrities have stood firm and joined on the frontlines to face the enemy.

Just like boxing’s Klitschko brothers have decided to remain in their home country to fight, Bellator MMA Welterweight kingpin, Yaroslav Amosov — who was born in Irpin, Ukraine — has opted to do the same after safely getting his family to a safe zone.

“Greetings, probably, many will think that I ran away, I’m hiding or something like that, but this is not so,” Amosov said in video released on his Instagram account, translated by Ringside24 (via MMA Junkie) “I took my family to the safe zone. Now, I have returned and will defend this country as best I can, with what I can.

“I love this country, our own,” he continued. “Russia came to our house and started a war here, many people are dying – innocents, women and children. We have to defend this country, and we succeed, friends. And we will succeed because the truth is behind us.

“I would like to address those who subscribed to me from Russia,” he concluded. “What is shown to you on TV, you may not watch – this is not true. If I were you, I wouldn’t even watch your news. We are in a real war. I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes, I hear it. Terrible things are happening here. We can do this.”

Bravery at its finest.

Yaroslav — who is undefeated at 26-0, 7-0 Bellator MMA — is scheduled to defend his 170-pound title against striking sensation, Michael Page, in the main event of Bellator “London” on May 13, 2022, in London, England.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.