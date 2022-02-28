Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Bobby Green after loss at UFC Vegas 49?

UFC Vegas 49 went down last Saturday night (Feb. 26, 2022), leaving several combatants feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Misha Cirkunov, who was submitted by Wellington Turman, his third straight defeat (highlights).

Also, Fares Ziam, who was submitted by Terrance McKinney in the very first round (see it again here). But which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?

Bobby Green.

Fresh off a win at UFC 271 over Nasrat Haqparast, “King” stepped up to the plate to face Lightweight wrecking machine, Islam Makhachev, replacing Beneil Dariush after he suffered a leg injury a couple weeks away from the fight. Winner of two straight, Green was hoping to build off his momentum to raise his stock by upsetting one of the most dominate 155-pound fighters in the game today.

In the end, Makhachev proved to be too much, stopping “King” in the very first round with vicious ground-and-pound, which was set up by his world-class wrestling. The win was the Dagestani-born fighter’s tenth in a row, which will likely set him up for a shot at the 155-pound title.

As for Green, while some of the wind was taken out of his sails, he is still a fan favorite and is still one of those fighters that you just want to see throw down. Sure his rolling of the dice didn’t pay off for him this time, but a lot has to be said for him taking the fight on short notice when it seems not too many are willing to take on Makhachev at the moment. It’s also a fight “King” wouldn’t mind revisiting down the road with a full camp.

“[It’s a first] getting taken out like that, you know?” he said post-fight. “It really sucks. I know I’m throwing this together, did what I can, I got off the couch. I’m still banged up from my last fight. But I did the best I can with what I had. I at least wanted a chance to get a taste of the guy. Interesting what you’re doing. I feel what you’re doing and I understand what you’re doing now. And so if we ever cross paths again I’d be prepared for him.”

As for what’s next for him, a Top 10 foe is highly-unlikely. That said, perhaps a fight against Alexander Hernandez is in order. A showdown against Renato Moicano — who called for a fight against Green shortly after defeating Hernandez at UFC 271 — would’ve been a bit more ideal, but Moicano is probably a bit turned off with that idea as a result of Green’s loss.

Hernandez, meanwhile, is still a nice opponent. Both men love a good old fashion brawl and they each haven’t been the most consistent when it comes to picking up consecutive wins over the course of their respective UFC careers.

Thoughts?

For complete UFC Vegas 49 results and coverage click here.