Latest Bellator 276 fight card, rumors for ‘Borics vs. Burnell’ in St. Louis

Event: Bellator 276: “Borics vs. Burnell”

Date: Fri., March 12, 2022

Location: The Family Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 276 Main Event:

145 lbs.: Adam Borics (17-1) vs. Mads Burnell (16-3)

Bellator 276 Main Card:

205 lbs.: Phil Davis (23-6) vs. Julius Anglickas (10-2)

185 lbs.: John Salter (18-5) vs Johnny Eblen (10-0)

155 lbs.: Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (16-4-2)

Bellator 276 ‘Prelims’ Card:

205 lbs.: Alex Polizzi (9-1) vs. Jose Augusto (7-3, 1 NC)

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton (5-0) vs. Lance Wright (5-2)

125 lbs.: Diana Avsaragova (4-0) Ashley Deen (5-6)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (5-0) vs. Johnny Soto (4-2)

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo (6-0) vs. Kelvin Rayford (5-3)

135 lbs.: Jordan Howard (10-5) vs. Trevor Ward (6-5)

155 lbs.: Dan Busch (4-1) vs. Josh Augustine (5-2)

145 lbs.: Cat Zingano (12-4) vs Pam Sorenson (9-4)

