Thicc Khabib ‘not gonna be 155’ if he comes back

Will Khabib ever come back and fight again? It’s a question people have been asking since Nurmagomedov retired back in October of 2020, and from all indications the answer is no. Khabib seems to be enjoying his post-fight life, and the legacy that comes with going out on top and undefeated.

He’s also been enjoying the freedom to eat whatever he wants. The Dagestani GOAT contender had several incidents over the years cutting down to the lightweight limit, so you better believe he’s not going to be anywhere close to 155 these days. That led to some fun moments over UFC Vegas 49 fight weekend as Khabib cornered his friend and protégé Islam Makhachev through a first round win over Bobby Green.

During an ESPN interview with Kamaru Usman at the desk, “The Nigerian Nightmare” asked how Islam was faring in the gym against Khabib now that he was retired.

“A lot of debate about you being the second coming of Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Usman said. “And while Khabib was still training, he was top dog. But Khabib is no longer fighting, so how do the practices look now with you and him?”

“Now I cannot,” Islam non-answered with a laugh. “Maybe you, in the same weight division, you have to care about it. Maybe he’s gonna come back, brother, and he’s not gonna be 155. He’s gonna be 170 for sure.”

“He fights light heavyweight, 205!” Usman replied.

Even Bobby Green got in on the Tiramisu teasing of Khabib. In an interview with Megan Olivi, Nurmagomedov recounted how Green came up to him after the fight to crack a joke.

“He come to me, he come too close and goes ‘Hey, you was lightweight?’” he said with a smile. “Something like this, you know? Of course now I am big because it’s almost two years I’m done with fights. I try to enjoy it, I try to enjoy it. But every day I train, spend time in the gym with guys.”

“But why I have to be lightweight? Finished.”