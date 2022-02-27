Khabib reveals Dana White’s plans for the UFC lightweight title after Islam Makhachev’s UFC Vegas 49 win

Dana White wasn’t on hand at the UFC Apex following Islam Makhachev’s quick and easy dispatch of Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49. But the UFC president reportedly did get in touch with Islam’s friend and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov to give him the inside scoop on future plans.

Makhachev cut through late replacement Green like a hot knife through butter, forcing the ref to step in at 3:23 of the first round after Islam mounted Bobby and started raining down strikes (watch the finish here). Originally the #4 ranked Makhachev was set to fight #3 ranked Beneil Dariush with the winner being promised a lightweight title shot. But a broken fibula forced Dariush to pull out and it was a big question mark as to whether Islam was still on deck for a shot if he beat Green.

According to Khabib, White is saying he is.

“[Dana] say he’s really focused on Islam fighting versus winner of Charles and Justin Gaethje end of this year,” Khabib told UFC reporter Megan Olivi after the fights. “Dana say they gonna make very big show in Abu Dhabi at end of this year. And I think there is this place where Islam is going compete and fight for the title.”

“Dana just called Khabib and said ‘He’s going to fight for the title next,’” Makhachev added in his own Olivi interview. “Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi, I’m gonna come home soon.”

Current lightweight champ Charles Oliveira takes on Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7th, and if Khabib gets his way it’ll be the Brazilian “Do Bronx” facing his star pupil Makhachev.

“For UFC it’s gonna be better if Oliveira wins, 11 win streak versus 10 win streak,” Nurmagomedov said. “Two new bloods for the lightweight division. And I really want Charles and Islam to fight. But I’m not gonna be surprised because Justin Gaethje has so much experience and big heart. If you wanna beat him you have to finish him. If it doesn’t finish I think Justin Gaethje gonna win this fight if Charles don’t finish him.”

So what say you, Maniacs? Does Makhachev deserve a lightweight title shot after taking out a late replacement? Is his 11 fight win streak more than enough of a resume to justify being next? And who do you expect him to be fighting once the date comes around later in 2022?