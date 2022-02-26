Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green threw down tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2021) from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Initially, this was supposed to be a title eliminator match up between Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, but a late injury to Dariush scrapped that fight. Instead, Makhachev squared off opposite perhaps the toughest unranked Lightweight on the roster, the veteran Green, who was in the midst of his own resurgence. Makhachev was likely still fighting for a title shot, whereas Green jumped on the unexpected opportunity to immediately throw himself into the mix.

Ultimately, Makhachev ran through Green like he’s done most of his past opponents. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Makhachev opens the fight with some swift left kicks. Green feinting actively, and he sticks a jab to the body. Makhachev forces the first clinch of the night, and it results in a takedown after a few transitions. The Russian fighter immediately goes to work, staying heavy and looking to smash the guard into mount. He eventually does so, and Green gives up his back. Makhachev flattens him out, and there’s nowhere for Green to go. The referee intervenes soon afterward, and I hate to say it, but Makhachev made it look easy.





Result: Islam Makhachev defeats Bobby Green via first-round TKO

For complete UFC Vegas 49: “Makhachev vs. Green” results and play-by-play, click HERE!