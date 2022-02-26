Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman faced off in a Middleweight clash tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a fun grappling match, Turman pulled off a slick armbar submission.

Cirkunov landed well early, prompting a takedown attempt from Turman. The fight moved into the clinch, where Turman circled behind his opponent and jumped his back just a minute into the contest! Cirkunov grabbed two-on-one control to help keep himself safe. After a couple minutes of effort and hand-fighting, Turman came really close to finishing the hold, but Cirkunov escaped and landed in top position. The Canadian fighter started dropping heavy ground strikes, and when Turman moved to stand up, he attacked the neck. Turman fell back and was nearly trapped in a north-south choke, but he managed to survive. For the rest of the round, Cirkunov went work with his ground strikes, completing one hell of a rally in just five minutes!

After a trade of body kicks, the two moved into the clinch early in the second round. Turman worked some short elbows with his back pressed to the fence, but Cirkunov landed a sneaky trip to gain top position. OUT OF NOWHERE, Turman threw up an armbar, securing a quick tap from his back! Wow!

Turman’s jiu-jitsu black belt has never quite made an appearance like this. After gassing himself out chasing the finish in the first round, he still managed to land a sweet armbar from his back. Cirkunov’s jiu-jitsu is no joke, which makes this a really incredible finish.

Result: Wellington Turman defeats Misha Cirkunov via second-round armbar

