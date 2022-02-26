Arman Tsarukyan and Joel Alvarez faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a stellar showing, Tsarukyan battered his opponent.

A wild exchange of kicks granted Tsarukyan top position early, and he avoided a triangle choke attempt on the way down. Alvarez went to work from his back with elbows and denied his foe’s attempts to pass. Tsarukyan kept good pressure from top position, landing small shots while trying to escape the guard. As the minutes ticked away in the first round, Alvarez wasn’t able to come particularly close to threatening Tsarukyan with any submissions, whereas the Armenian talent controlled him and landed more strikes. In the close seconds of the round, a massive elbow from Tsarukyan split Alvarez open, resulting in an instantly massive pool of blood surrounding the two fighters.

Despite the blood bath, the fight continued into the second. Tsarukyan drove into another takedown and passed guard to avoid the potential guillotine. Tsarukyan started dropping elbows quickly, and the blood was flowing once again. Nevertheless, Alvarez kept trying to work back to his feet. Unfortunately for the Spanish fighter, he was only delaying the inevitable, as the referee was forced to call the contest soon afterward.

In a match up of extremely talented Lightweight prospects, Tsarukyan proved himself the superior fighter. The young fighter very much looks like a future champion, as well as a stiff challenge for any Lightweight on the roster.

Result: Arman Tsarukyan defeats Joel Alvarez via second-round knockout

For complete UFC Vegas 49: “Makhachev vs. Green” results and play-by-play, click HERE!