As soon as UFC Vegas 49 wraps up tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between lightweight contenders Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green, a co-headliner pitting veteran Misha Cirkunov against middleweight finisher Wellington Turman, and an exciting lightweight duel between Arman Tsarukyan and Joel Alvarez, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

