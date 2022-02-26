Islam Makhachev may have secured his first UFC lightweight title shot after taking out Bobby Green with a first-round TKO in their main event showdown last night (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to the lightweight headliner, UFC Vegas 49 produced a laundry list of finishes and memorable slugfests. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Welterweight prospect Ramiz Brahimaj scored another impressive submission finish when he stopped Micheal Gillmore via first-round rear-naked choke (see it HERE)

Terrance McKinney made good on his sophomore appearance when he finished lightweight prospect Fares Ziam via first-round submission

Lightweight prospect Ignacio Bahamondes scored his second-straight Octagon finish with a third-round submission over the talented Rong Zhu

Priscila Cachoeira outlasted Ji Yeon Kim in a grueling women’s flyweight war to earn her third win in her last four UFC appearances

Arman Tsarukyan pushed his current win streak to five with a dominant TKO stoppage over fellow lightweight contender Joel Alvarez (highlights HERE)

Wellington Turman banked an incredible comeback submission finish over Misha Cirkunov in their middleweight co-main event (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 49 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Performance of the Night: Wellington Turman

Performance of the Night: Arman Tsarukyan

