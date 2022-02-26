 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 49 bonuses: Arman Tsarukyan, Wellington Turman lead $50K winners

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan v Alvarez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Islam Makhachev may have secured his first UFC lightweight title shot after taking out Bobby Green with a first-round TKO in their main event showdown last night (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to the lightweight headliner, UFC Vegas 49 produced a laundry list of finishes and memorable slugfests. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

  • Welterweight prospect Ramiz Brahimaj scored another impressive submission finish when he stopped Micheal Gillmore via first-round rear-naked choke (see it HERE)
  • Terrance McKinney made good on his sophomore appearance when he finished lightweight prospect Fares Ziam via first-round submission
  • Lightweight prospect Ignacio Bahamondes scored his second-straight Octagon finish with a third-round submission over the talented Rong Zhu
  • Priscila Cachoeira outlasted Ji Yeon Kim in a grueling women’s flyweight war to earn her third win in her last four UFC appearances
  • Arman Tsarukyan pushed his current win streak to five with a dominant TKO stoppage over fellow lightweight contender Joel Alvarez (highlights HERE)
  • Wellington Turman banked an incredible comeback submission finish over Misha Cirkunov in their middleweight co-main event (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 49 bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim
  • Performance of the Night: Wellington Turman
  • Performance of the Night: Arman Tsarukyan

For complete UFC Vegas 49 results and coverage click here.

