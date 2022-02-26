Wellington Turman found a way to score his biggest win to date earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight came from behind to stop Misha Cirkunov via second-round submission (armbar).

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, with an intriguing 160-pound Catchweight bout between No. 4-ranked Lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev, and surging fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush. In UFC Vegas 49's Middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class when he locks horns with Wellington Turman.

This was a wild co-main event from the opening bell. Turman was able to jump on Cirkunov’s back early and threaten with a standing rear-naked choke. Cirkunov is well experienced so he was able to hold onto one arm, but Turman eventually broke free and nearly stopped the fight. Cirkunov escaped and eventually grabbed a hold of Turman on the ground. He landed heavy punches from the side and nearly locked in his own submission to end the fight.

Turman was exhausted entering the second and Cirkunov was able to take control again. However, during a scramble on the ground Turman was able to throw up a sneaky armbar that caught Cirkunov off guard. Before Cirkunov knew it his arm was extended and he was forced to tap.

Check out the final sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

