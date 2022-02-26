 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Knockout! Watch Arman Tsarukyan batter, bloody Joel Alvarez at UFC Vegas 49

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan v Alvarez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Arman Tsarukyan scored the biggest win of his MMA career earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the highly-touted lightweight contender absolutely obliterated surging prospect Joel Alvarez via second-round TKO (punches).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 49 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, with an intriguing 160-pound Catchweight bout between No. 4-ranked Lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev, and surging fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush. In UFC Vegas 49’s Middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class when he locks horns with Wellington Turman.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Tsarukyan looked as dominant as ever as he quickly scored a takedown and went to work. Alvarez is long and talented off his back, but he wasn’t able to catch Tsarukyan in anything sneaky. Instead, Tsarukyan smashed Alvarez with heavy punches and heavier elbows with one splitting the nose of “El Fenomeno” pretty bad. Alvarez was bleeding all over the cage, but the fight continued into the second round which is when Tsarukyan scored another takedown and capped off his performance with more ground-and-pound.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC Vegas 49 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...