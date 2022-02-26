Arman Tsarukyan scored the biggest win of his MMA career earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the highly-touted lightweight contender absolutely obliterated surging prospect Joel Alvarez via second-round TKO (punches).

Tsarukyan looked as dominant as ever as he quickly scored a takedown and went to work. Alvarez is long and talented off his back, but he wasn’t able to catch Tsarukyan in anything sneaky. Instead, Tsarukyan smashed Alvarez with heavy punches and heavier elbows with one splitting the nose of “El Fenomeno” pretty bad. Alvarez was bleeding all over the cage, but the fight continued into the second round which is when Tsarukyan scored another takedown and capped off his performance with more ground-and-pound.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Uffff Álvarez queda muy cerca de someter a su rival #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/YaGOPL32en — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 27, 2022

The commentary team knew the end was near when this elbow landed #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/3ATFeBQAoa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 27, 2022

El duelo continúa y Joel Álvarez sale a darlo todo en #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/1ngTu0jBas — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 27, 2022

Tsarukyan es implacable con su ataque #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/VMzrcp628g — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 27, 2022

