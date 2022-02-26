Terrance McKinney followed up his incredible UFC debut with an equally-impressive sophomore performance earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “T-Wrecks” stopped Fares Ziam via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).
McKinney’s Octagon debut only lasted seven seconds so he was likely to go over that mark in his “Prelims” clash with Ziam. It didn’t take McKinney long to throw a punch and gain top control during a scramble to the ground. McKinney showed incredible power, patience, and transitioning with his wrestling and eventually got Ziam’s back. That’s all McKinney needed to sink in the choke and force Ziam to tap.
McKinney, 27, has looked unstoppable over the course of his first two UFC appearances. In total, the lightweight finisher has recorded five-straight, first-round stoppages dating back to early 2021. He can strike, wrestle, and clearly grapple when he needs to. It will be very interesting to see how McKinney performs as the opposition gets tougher.
