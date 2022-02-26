Ramiz Brahimaj finally captured the Octagon victory he was looking for earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the submission specialist stopped Micheal Gillmore via first-round rear-naked choke.

Brahimaj wasted little time rushing in and pinning Gillmore along the cage. Gillmore tried to fight the hands and stay on his feet, but Brahimaj was relentless and brought the action to the ground. From there, Brahimaj did whatever he could to get this arm under the chin and squeeze until Gillmore was forced to tap.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Brahimaj, 29, has alternated wins and loses since his UFC debut back in 2020. The former LFA standout certainly has world-class grappling skills, but he hasn’t done much over his four Octagon appearances to show he’s improving in other departments. Brahimaj still has some time to showcase his overall abilities, but things are going to get even harder in the stacked welterweight division.

