Islam Makhachev pushed his unbeaten streak to 10 earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight contender demolished veteran Bobby Green via first-round TKO (punches).

Green did well in the early going to keep Makhachev at distance and even broke away off the fence during a tie up. However, once Makhachev went for his double leg he was able to plant Green on the canvas and go to work. Eventually, Makhachev would gain full mount and force Green to turn over with punches. Makhachev kept the pressure up as “King” tried to squirm free and referee Herb Deab stepped in for the stoppage.

Makhachev, who hasn’t lost since 2015, is hoping that this victory over Green will finally earn him his shot at the UFC lightweight title. But with Conor McGregor’s return on the horizon, Michael Chandler trying to claw his way back to another title fight, and a plethora of other moving parts in the 155-pound division, it’s unknown if this win will in fact result in a Makhachev title shot.

In any case, the finish was dominant and it pushed Makhachev’s current win streak into double digits. Check out the full fight video highlights from the main event below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Diving into the first UFC main event of his career #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/Uv3dW3kLzL — UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2022

Safe to say Bobby's fired up for this one #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/SVyvm3RfS1 — UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2022

Green comete el error de patear a Makhachev y están ya en la lona #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/A9bwgzNnCG — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 27, 2022

