The Octagon action returns later tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as lightweight contender Islam Makhachev puts his nine-fight win streak on the line in a catchweight main event showdown with fan favorite and short-notice replacement Bobby Green.
In addition to the makeshift headliner, UFC Vegas 49 will feature a co-main event clash pitting former light heavyweight contender Misha Cirkunov against Brazilian submission artist Wellington Turman in an exciting middleweight affair. Not to mention the card will also feature young talent such as Arman Tsarukyan, Rong Zhu, Terrence McKinney, and Josiane Nunes.
Take a look below at UFC Vegas 49’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+)
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green
Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Álvarez
Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual
Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore
Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernández
Here are all the ways to catch the action:
Online
- UFC Vegas 49: ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month.
Television
- UFC Vegas 49: ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC Vegas 49: ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 49 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Full odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
