How to watch UFC Vegas 49: ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ TONIGHT on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 271: Bobby Green v Nasrat Haqparast Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Octagon action returns later tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as lightweight contender Islam Makhachev puts his nine-fight win streak on the line in a catchweight main event showdown with fan favorite and short-notice replacement Bobby Green.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, with an intriguing 160-pound Catchweight bout between No. 4-ranked Lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev, and surging fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush. In UFC Vegas 49’s Middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class when he locks horns with Wellington Turman.

In addition to the makeshift headliner, UFC Vegas 49 will feature a co-main event clash pitting former light heavyweight contender Misha Cirkunov against Brazilian submission artist Wellington Turman in an exciting middleweight affair. Not to mention the card will also feature young talent such as Arman Tsarukyan, Rong Zhu, Terrence McKinney, and Josiane Nunes.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 49’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green
Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Álvarez
Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual
Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore
Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernández

