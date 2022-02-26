The Octagon action returns later tonight (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) at UFC Vegas 49 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as lightweight contender Islam Makhachev puts his nine-fight win streak on the line in a catchweight main event showdown with fan favorite and short-notice replacement Bobby Green.

In addition to the makeshift headliner, UFC Vegas 49 will feature a co-main event clash pitting former light heavyweight contender Misha Cirkunov against Brazilian submission artist Wellington Turman in an exciting middleweight affair. Not to mention the card will also feature young talent such as Arman Tsarukyan, Rong Zhu, Terrence McKinney, and Josiane Nunes.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 49’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Álvarez

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernández

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 49: ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 49: ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 49 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Full odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.