There’s nothing like a good old fashioned grotesque eye injury to get your Saturday morning started. Hopefully you can keep your eggs down.

The incident in question occurred last night (Fri., Feb. 25, 2022) at PFL Challenger Series 2 live on fuboTV from inside Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., during a co-main event clash between Dilano Taylor and Mark Martin. The entire card offered four fights so Taylor vs. Martin was expected to deliver some fireworks. It so did, but in all the wrong ways.

Martin was actually the one scoring early, but once Taylor landed a few good shots Martin’s eye ballooned and he began to what appeared to be massive swelling. In between the first and second round the cageside physician was called in to take a look at Martin’s eye and immediately waved the fight off. Martin eye’s was bulging out of his socket and another blow could have caused serious damage.

Check it out above courtesy of PFL.

Luckily, the doctors in place saw Martin’s injury before anything else happened. You hear stories of fighters having corneas damaged or eyes scratched from kicks or finger pokes, but rarely do you see an eyeball almost pop out of the socket.

It was pretty intense, but a not-so-subtle reminder that this sport is a dangerous game of violence, blood, and unpredictable bodily damage. Even in a fight that is a back-and-forth affair can end in dramatic fashion like this.