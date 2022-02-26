Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 49 main event

UFC will send its No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev into a five-round battle against short-notice replacement and longtime 155-pound veteran Bobby Green in the UFC Vegas 49 main event TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 30 year-old Makhachev (21-1) is the winner of nine straight, including his submission victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 back in October. Green, 35, improved to 29-12-1 with his decision win against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271, having previously defeated Al Iaquinta at UFC 268. Makhachev is expected to earn a lightweight title shot with a victory at UFC Vegas 49; however, it’s unknown if the same reward awaits “King” with an upset in “Sin City.”

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

