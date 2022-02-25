Knockout! Gegard Mousasi stops Austin Vanderford in first, retains title at Bellator 275 | Highlights

Pure brilliance from @Mousasi_MMA . The Middleweight World Champion defends his crown with an epic TKO over Austin Vanderford. #Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/NuPJgLGL4q

Gegard Mousasi retained his Bellator MMA Middleweight title earlier today (Fri., Feb. 25, 2022), scoring a first round technical knockout victory over Austin Vanderford in Bellator 275’s main event in Dublin, Ireland.

And it took all of 85 seconds.

Both men came out swinging in the center of the cage, with each landing a couple of clean shots. After another brief exchange, Mousasi rocked Vanderford with a stiff jab that had him wobbled. He seemed to shake it off just in time to get back on the defense mode. Vanderford then shot in for a takedown, and seconds later he curled up in pain, allowing Mousasi to unload a vicious barrage of strikes that prompted the official to put an end to the fight.

"To the Irish fans, I love you. You're the best!



"I'm the best middleweight. I never said because I never believed it, but from now on you better believe it!"@mousasi_mma after defending his Middleweight crown in Dublin!#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/IbOnqkadyg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 25, 2022

The win is Mousasi’s fourth in a row and his second straight title defense after winning the belt in Oct. 2020. As for Vanderford, he suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. No word on if he suffered an injury prior to the stoppage.

For completed Bellator 275 results and play-by-play updates click here.