Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green staredown video from UFC Vegas 49 weigh ins

Islam Makhachev will attempt to secure a shot at the Lightweight title when he faces Bobby Green in UFC Vegas 49’s main event tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 49 On ESPN+ Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, with an intriguing 160-pound Catchweight bout between No. 4-ranked Lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev, and surging fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush. In UFC Vegas 49’s Middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class when he locks horns with Wellington Turman. Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action! STREAM NOW

Makhachev was originally set to face Beneil Dariush in the headlining bout, but an unfortunate injury forced Dariush out of the bout and allowed “King” to step in just a few weeks after scoring a big win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271. The bout will be contested at a Catchweight of 160 pounds.

Watch Makhachev and Green come face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in event, held earlier this morning in “Sin City,” by clicking the embedded video above. To see the complete weigh-in results from today’s scale-tipping festivities click here.

Here’s the Middleweight co-headliner between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman:

UFC Vegas 49 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

