Colby Covington willing to move up to Middleweight for title shot, confident he'd drown Israel Adesanya

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion Colby Covington will attempt to insert himself back into yet another title fight when he looks to take out his former training partner-turned rival, Jorge Masvidal. The two are set to headlined UFC 272 on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Even with a win, there is no guarantee that “Chaos” will get another shot at the strap, especially when considering he is 0-2 against current champion, Kamaru Usman. If things don’t work out for the outspoken Welterweight, he says moving up to Middleweight is a real possibility.

And if he gets a chance to face off against current champion Israel Adesanya, “Chaos” likes his chances very much.

“I’m not opposed to going up to 185 pounds and beating up ‘Stylebender,’” Covington told Yahoo Sports. in a recent interview. “That guy, he’s not a well-rounded fighter. He can’t keep up with my pace. I know I can take him down and drown him. So there’s a lot of options out there for me. If I don’t get a chance to do my third fight with Usman, then it’s OK.”

While Adesanya has yet to show off much of his wrestling skills, it has more to do with the face that he hasn’t had to since he’s gotten the job done with his striking, going undefeated as a Middleweight (22-0). His lone loss came at Light Heavyweight against the much heavier Jan Blachowicz, who was the champion at the time.

Should Covington move up, he would be at a distinct height and weight disadvantage against the heavier champion, though he is confident his frenetic pace, cardio and his wrestling will be more than enough to get the job done.

