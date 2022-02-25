Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain booked for UFC Fight Night event on April 23

After nearly nine months on the sidelines, Lando Vannata will return to the Octagon on April 23, 2022, facing off against Charles Jourdain at a scheduled Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) “Fight Night” event in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie, though the fight has yet to be made official by the promotion.

Since making his debut in 2016 in a near-upset over Tony Ferguson, Vannata has alternated wins and losses with a couple of draws sandwiched between to collect a 4-5-2 record inside the Octagon. Despite not being consistent with the wins, Vannata has become a fan-favorite thanks to his exciting fighting style.

As for Jourdain, he has also been rather inconsistent, collecting a 3-3-1 mark since making his debut in 2019. He did pick up big wins over Marcel Rojo, Doo-ho Choi and is coming off a win over Andre Ewell in Dec. 2021.

The event is currently set to feature a women’s Strawweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos. In further action, Maycee Barber will face Montana De La Rosa, while Tyson Pedro will compete for the first time in three years when he battles Ike Villanueva in Light Heavyweight action.