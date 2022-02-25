Bellator MMA rankings updated following ‘Gracie vs Storley’ event in Uncasville

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 274, which went down last Sat. (Feb. 19, 2022) inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. In the main event, Logan Storley defeated Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (see it here), while Andrey Koreshkov knocked out Chance Rencountre via devastating spinning back kick in the very first round.

1. AJ McKee (18-0)

2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)

2. Patricio Pitbull (32-5) +1

4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)

5. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

6. Ryan Bader (29-7)

7. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

8. Corey Anderson (16-5)

9. Michael Page (20-1)

10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)

2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

4. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

6. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

7. Cat Zingano (12-4)

8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

9. Leah McCourt (6-1)

10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (29-7)

1. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

2. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2)

3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6)

4. Linton Vassell (22-8)

5. Tim Johnson (15-8)

6. Steve Mowry (10-0) +1

7. Tyrell Fortune (11-2) -1

8. Davion Franklin (5-0)

9. Said Sowma (8-3)

10. Vitaly Minakov (22-2) NR

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-5)

2. Phil Davis (23-6)

3. Ryan Bader (29-7)

4. Anthony Johnson (23-6)

4. Julius Anglickas (10-2)

6. Lyoto Machida (26-11)

7. Karl Albrektsson (13-3)

8. Alex Polizzi (9-1)

9. Grant Neal (6-1)

10. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)

1. Austin Vanderford (11-0)

2. John Salter (18-5)

3. Johnny Eblen (10-0)

4. Fabian Edwards (9-2)

5. Anatoly Tokov (30-2)

6. Lorenz Larkin (23-7) +1

7. Romero Cotton (5-0) -1

8. Dalton Rosta (6-0) -1

9. Anthony Adams (9-2) NR

10. Khalid Murtazaliev (15-3) NR

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

1. Michael Page (20-1)

2. Douglas Lima (32-10)

3. Jason Jackson (15-4)

4. Logan Storley (13-1) +1

5. Neiman Gracie (11-3) -1

6. Andrey Koreshkov (25-4) +3

7. Derek Anderson (17-4) -1

8. Paul Daley (43-18-2) -1

9. Joey Davis (8-0) -1

10. Kyle Crutchmer (8-1)

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Patricky Pitbull (24-10)

1. Sidney Outlaw (16-4)

2. Brent Primus (11-2)

3. Goiti Yamauchi (26-5) +1

4. Benson Henderson (29-11) -1

5. Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0)

6. Peter Queally (13-6-1)

7. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1)

8. Myles Jury (19-6)

9. Alexander Shabliy (20-3) +1

10. Aviv Gozali (6-1) -1

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. AJ McKee (18-0)

1. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)

2. Mads Burnell (16-3)

2. Adam Borics (17-1)

4. Aaron Pico (9-3)

5. Pedro Carvalho (12-5)

6. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-7)

7. Jeremy Kennedy (17-3)

8. Daniel Weichel (41-13)

9. Justin Gonzales (12-1)

10. Darrion Caldwell (15-6)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Juan Archuleta (25-3)

2. Patchy Mix (15-1)

3. Raufeon Stots (17-1)

4. Magomed Magomedov (18-2)

5. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) +3

6. Leandro Higo (21-5) -1

7. James Gallagher (11-2) -1

8. Josh Hill (21-4) -1

9. Jornel Lugo (7-0)

10. Cass Bell (5-2)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)

1. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

2. Cat Zingano (12-4)

3. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

4. Leah McCourt (6-1)

5. Sinead Kavanagh (7-5)

6. Janay Harding (6-5)

7. Pam Sorenson (9-4)

8. Talita Nogueira (8-2) -1

9. Jessica Borga (3-4) +1

10. Dayana Silva (9-7) NR

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

2. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

3. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

4. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

5. Alejandra Lara (9-5)+2

6. Veta Arteaga (6-4)

7. DeAnna Bennett (11-7-1) +1

8. Vanessa Porto (23-9) +1

9. Diana Avsaragova (4-0) +1

10. Valerie Loureda (4-1) NR*

Bellator will be back in action later today (Feb. 25) as Bellator 275 will go down from inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, featuring a Middleweight title fight between champion Gegard Mousasi and No. 1 contender, Austin Vanderford.

