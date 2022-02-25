UFC Vegas 49 weigh in video, live results for ‘Makhachev vs. Green’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 49 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 160-pound showdown between streaking Lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev, and resurgent veteran Bobby Green this weekend (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the hard-hitting 185-pound co-main event between Middleweight bruisers Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman, all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 49 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Makhachev vs. Green” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

Complete UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 49 Main Card On ESPN+:

160 lbs.: Islam Makhachev (160) vs. Bobby Green (158)

185 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185)

115 lbs.: Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125)

155 lbs.: Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

UFC Vegas 49 Prelims Card On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes (154.5) vs. Rong Zhu (160*)

145 lbs.: Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Ramona Pascual (146)

155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

145 lbs.: Alejandro Perez (144.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (144)

170 lbs.: Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Micheal Gillmore (170.5)

125 lbs.: Victor Altamirano (123) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

Missed weight*

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 49 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 49 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized "Makhachev vs. Green" fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.