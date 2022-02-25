Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 49 mixed martial arts (MMA) event this Sat. night (Feb. 26, 2022) streaming LIVE on ESPN+, topped by the lightweight showdown between streaking contender Islam Makhachev and late replacement Bobby Green. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, middleweight bruiser Misha Cirkunov trades leather with Brazilian stalwart Wellington Turman in the UFC Vegas 49 co-main event. Prominent up-and-comers Ji Yeon Kim, Joel Alvarez, and Armen Petrosyan will also see action this weekend in “Sin City.”
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 49 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 49 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Makhachev vs. Green.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 49 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
UFC VEGAS 49 QUICK RESULTS:
Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green
Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Joel Alvarez vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Armen Petrosyan
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Rong Zhu
Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual
Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore
Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez
UFC VEGAS 49 PLAY-BY-PLAY:
155 lbs.: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
115 lbs.: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Joel Alvarez vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Armen Petrosyan
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Rong Zhu
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
Loading comments...