Bellator 275: “Mousasi vs. Vanderford” is set to air later today (Fri., Feb. 25, 2022) from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, headlined by a Middleweight title fight between division champion, Gegard Mousasi, and No. 1-ranked contender, Austin Vanderford. In the co-main event, Sinead Kavanagh will battle Leah McCourt in a battle of Ireland’s two top women’s Featherweight contenders.

Bellator 275’s main card will air on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET, with “Prelims” undercard action beginning at 12 p.m. ET right here. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 275 below.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 275) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR 275 QUICK RESULTS:

185 lbs.: Champion Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford

145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt

145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez

135 lbs: Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo

155 lbs.: Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

155 lbs.: Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly

135 lbs.: Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

115 lbs.: Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

155 lbs.: Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi

265 lbs: Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

145 lbs.: Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen

145 lbs.: Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay

BELLATOR 275 PLAY-BY-PLAY

Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.