Watch Bellator 275: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Mousasi vs. Vanderford

Bellator 275: “Mousasi vs. Vanderford” is set to air TODAY (Fri., Feb. 25, 2022) from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, which will be headlined by a Middleweight title fight between champion, Gegard Mousasi, and No. 1-ranked contender, Austin Vanderford. In the co-main event, Sinead Kavanagh will battle Leah McCourt in women’s Featherweight action.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 275 today, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of all of the “Prelims” action, which begins at 12 p.m. ET:

155 lbs.: Charlie Leary (17-11-1) vs. Davy Gallon (19-7-2)

155 lbs.: Junior Morgan (3-0) vs. Darragh Kelly (0-0)

135 lbs.: Brett Johns (17-3) vs. Khurshed Kakhorov (8-0)

115 lbs.: Danni McCormack (5-0) vs. Stephanie Page (5-3)

155 lbs.: Vladimir Tokov (7-1) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (11-5)

265 lbs: Gokhan Saricam (6-1) vs. Kirill Sidelnikov (13-6)

145 lbs.: Nathan Kelly (Pro Debut) vs. Scott Pedersen (1-2)

145 lbs.: Lee Hammond (1-0) vs. Jamie Hay (2-0)

