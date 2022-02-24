Jon Jones reacts to release of police bodycam footage — ‘I was hoping that video got lost in the files’

In the past two years since he stepped foot in the Octagon, Jon Jones has made more headlines for his antics outside the cage.

On Sept. 24, 2021, Jones was inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame for his classic bout with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in Sept. 2013. Following the ceremony, “Bones” had a little too much to drink and found himself under arrest in the early hours of Sept. 25.

Las Vegas police were called to Caesars Palace where Jones had allegedly gotten into an altercation with his now ex-fiancée Jessie Moses. The former UFC Light Heavyweight champion was charged with one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a police vehicle, a felony. Both of which have since been dropped.

This past Tuesday (Feb. 22, 2022), police bodycam footage from Jones’ arrest was released where he can be seen in obvious distress before eventually headbutting the hood of a police car. On Thursday, Jones shared his thoughts on Twitter in response to some commenters.

“lol I was hoping that video got lost in some files somewhere,” Jones started off tweeting. When someone jokingly replied; “Don’t worry, I don’t think many saw it,” Jones played along responding; “Oh thank goodness.”

Asked how he was feeling, Jones then said; “I can deal with embarrassment, it’s the loneliness that gets me. Taking things one day at a time.”

Lastly, a picture reply was sent to Jones captioned; “To those who prayed on my downfall, congrats, you won.”

“No way my guy, the story is far from over,” the 34-year-old former champion said. “I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved.”

Jones last fought at UFC 247 on Feb. 8, 2020, when earning a controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes (watch highlights). He’s since relinquished his title in pursuit of testing himself at Heavyweight. Whether or not that actually ends up happening remains to be seen.