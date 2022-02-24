UFC Vegas 50 poster drops for ‘Santos vs Ankalaev’ on March 12

Your Santos v Ankalaev poster is official Can't wait for this one #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/vxYLml0SBz

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently unveiled the official event poster for the upcoming UFC Vegas 50 fight card, which is set to go down on Sat., March 12, 2022 from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a light heavyweight headliner between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.

Santos (22-9) gave former division champion Jon Jones a run for his money at UFC 239 back in summer 2019; however, the Brazilian suffered a pair of knee injuries during the bout and has struggled to maintain his winning ways. “Marreta” is coming off a victory over the free-falling Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38 but is just 1-3 over the last three years.

As for Ankalaev (15-1), his Octagon debut was spoiled by Paul Craig back in March 2018, but the former WFCA light heavyweight champion quickly bounced back to capture seven straight wins, four of which ended by knockout. His most recent performance was enough to vault Ankalaev to No. 6 in the official rankings, just one spot behind the hard-hitting Santos.

UFC Vegas 50 will also feature the bantamweight showdown between Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong. Elsewhere on the card, Alex Pereira continues his middleweight ascension against the rough-and-tumble stylings of Bruno Silva.

