ONE X books Shinya Aoki vs Yoshihiro Akiyama ‘legends fight’ for March 26

Two of the biggest names in Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) will finally collide as former PRIDE lightweight champion Shinya Aoki meets former K-1 HERO’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament Champion Yoshihiro Akiyama in welterweight action at the upcoming ONE X event on March 26 from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

After the fall of PRIDE, Aoki bounced around the international circuit before hooking up with ONE Championship in late 2012. The 38 year-old “Tobikan Judan” is the winner of four straight, having submitted Eduard Folayang at ONE on TNT 4 last April.

As for Akiyama, 46, he’s only competed twice over the last seven years, having split a pair of fights under the ONE Championship banner. “Sexyama” has not seen action since knocking out Sherif Mohamed at “King of the Jungle” in early 2020.

ONE X will be headlined by an atomweight title contest between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex. Elsewhere on the card, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson competes in a modified rules match opposite Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.