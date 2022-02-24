Makhachev: UFC champ Oliveira good (but not hard) fight — ‘I can take him down easy’

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has yet to defeat Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49 this weekend in “Sin City,” but that hasn't stopped the Dagestani wrestler from previewing a potential title fight against current champion Charles Oliveira.

Who may or may not have the belt after this epic showdown.

“It’s going to be a good fight because we almost have the same style,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s media day. “He has good grappling skills, he has good striking, and it’s going to be a good fight. I don’t think it’s going to be hard for me. I can take him down easy because I know he doesn’t have good wrestling skills. But his grappling skills (are) high level and we will see who is better there.”

Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) has a success rate of 57 percent in takedown defense.

That number could drop against Makhachev (21-1), a former world combat sambo champion who averages 3.37 takedowns per fight. Then again, Bobby Green — a massive betting underdog — could upset the lightweight apple cart and prevent us from ever finding out.