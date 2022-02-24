The place is here, 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland., and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 275: “Mousasi vs Vanderford” event tomorrow night (Fri., Feb. 25, 2022) on Showtime go down today (Thurs., Feb. 24) ahead of a Middleweight fight between Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford.

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 7:00 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

185 lbs.: Champion Gegard Mousasi (184.6) vs. Austin Vanderford (183.7)

145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh (145.6) vs. Leah McCourt (145.8)

145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (144.8) vs. Abou Tounkara (145.8)

145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.6) vs. Jose Sanchez (145.4)

135 lbs: Brian Moore (135.4) vs. Jornel Lugo (135.2)

155 lbs.: Charlie Leary (155.2) vs. Davy Gallon (155.2)

155 lbs.: Junior Morgan (156) vs. Darragh Kelly (155)

135 lbs.: Brett Johns (135.6) vs. Khurshed Kakhorov (134.8)

115 lbs.: Danni McCormack (115.2) vs. Stephanie Page (114.9)

155 lbs.: Vladimir Tokov (155.4) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (154.6)

265 lbs: Gokhan Saricam (247.6) vs. Kirill Sidelnikov (264)

145 lbs.: Nathan Kelly (145.4) vs. Scott Pedersen (144.8)

145 lbs.: Lee Hammond (145.6) vs. Jamie Hay (146.8)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 275 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!