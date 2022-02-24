ONE: ‘Full Circle’ preview

ONE: “Full Circle” is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday. The event is headlined by a middleweight title fight between Reinier de Ridder and Kiamrian Abbasov.

In total there will be three titles on the line with Roman Kryklia defending his light heavyweight kickboxing title against Murat Aygun and Petchmorakot Petchyindee defending his featherweight Muay Thai belt against Jamal Yusupov.

Reinier de Ridder (c) vs. Kiamrian Abbasov (For middleweight title)

Reinier de Ridder (14-0) is one of the tallest fighters in the division and a BJJ black belt. Opponents have been unable to prevent the undefeated Dutchman, who also has a background in judo, from taking them down and when he does the two division champion uses his long limbs to wrap up chokes.

Kiamrian Abbasov (23-4) comes from a Greco Roman wrestling background. But it was his striking that saved the day against James Nakashima last time out.

Kickboxing: Roman Kryklia (c) vs. Murat Aygun (For light heavyweight title)

Roman Kryklia is one of the best kickboxers in the world. He earned his ONE Championship opportunity after winning a Kunlun tournament and has won every single fight since signing.

Murat Aygun is around five inches shorter than Kryklia and tends to go the distance. That makes this a difficult matchup for the Turkish fighter who will need to do damage with his punches while avoiding the long knees of the Ukrainian.

Aung La Nsang vs. Vitaly Bigdash (Middleweight)

Aung La Nsang (27-12-0-1) had his takedown defence exposed by Reinier de Ridder but stylistically this looks like a better matchup for him. He has some solid body kicks and loves to stay in the pocket and trade strikes.

Vitaly Bigdash (11-2) likes to strike from slightly further range than his opponent and will shoot for a takedown or look to catch a kick and sweep if the opportunity presents himself. He doesn’t have much movement but likes fight off the back foot and counter strike.

Kickboxing: Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan (Featherweight)

Enriko Kehl has been in with the likes of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Yodsaenklai Fairtex and Buakaw Por Pramuk. He was destroyed in under a round by Davit Kiria last time out and will look for a much better showing here.

Tayfun Ozcan just fell short against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong but put on a good showing in his ONE Championship debut. He keeps a very tight guard and likes to constantly walk forwards and pressure opponents.

Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (Bantamweight)

Fabricio Andrade (6-2) has taken the bantamweight division by storm. The Brazilian is based at Tiger Muay Thai and has an unusual but very effective striking style, hanging his hands low and feinting constantly.

Jeremy Pacatiw (11-4) fights out of Team Lakay so we know what to expect from him. He really commits to his punches and likes to throw looping right hands so hard he will unbalance himself in the process.

Kickboxing: Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano (Heavyweight)

Guto Inocente challenged Rico Verhoeven for the Glory heavyweight title a few years ago but came up short. The Brazilian southpaw does not look like the most technical and likes to throw haymakers and hope for the best.

Bruno Susano likes to counterstrike. He will fight off the back foot and try to keep opponents at bay by jumping in with with punches and low kicks.

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva (Welterweight)

Zebaztian Kadestam is a Muay Thai wrecking machine who attacks with knees, elbows, kicks and punches. The key to beating the Swedish fighter is to take him down and several opponents have succeeded in doing it.

Valmir Da Silva (8-1) has been fighting on the regional scene in Brazil and has more KOs than submissions on his record. I can’t find any footage but he has been in with some decent opponents.

Muay Thai: Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell (Catchweight)

Diandra Martin barely moves her feet when she fights. She likes to keep them planted and fire off hard right kicks when her opponent closes the distance.

Smilla Sundell has been living and training in Thailand mixed up the Muay Thai weapons very well. She’s strong in the clinch, dangerous with step in knees and can also use punches and push kicks to fight from medium range.

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov (Middleweight)

Yuri Simoes (0-1) is a decorated BJJ black belt but had an underwhelming MMA debut. The Brazilian didn’t fight at all last year but will be looking for a much better showing second time around.

Daniyal Zainalov (7-0) has an undefeated record but his wins have not always come at the expense of good opponents. His biggest weapon is his right kick and he can throw it low or high.

Kickboxing: Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas (Flyweight)

Jiduo Yibu is a southpaw who seems to have a very traditional Muay Thai style. The kickboxing ruleset might not suit him.

Daniel Puertas has been in with the likes of Takeru and Panpayak Jitmuangnong and is as brave as they come. He will look to stay in the pocket and trade even while taking sustained punishment and this could be a fun fight.

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga (Lightweight)

Rahul Raju (8-6) has three ONE Championship wins and they all both came by way of rear naked choke. He is definitely more comfortable on the ground and has been either knocked out or knocked down in his last two losses.

Drex Zamboanga (9-5) has only fought twice in three years since signing for ONE Championship and has not enjoyed the same level of success as his sister. He has a fun style, stands still with his hands low and his chin high and just swings.

