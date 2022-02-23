Gegard Mousasi wants Anderson Silva in a boxing match — ‘I’ve been pushing for it’

Gegard Mousasi vs. Anderson Silva is one of those dream matchups that just was never meant to be. But... it’s still possible in a boxing ring, right? That’s what the current Bellator Middleweight champion is interested in, anyway.

“Unfortunately I’ve fought twice the last two years,” Mousasi said on The MMA Hour. “I would have loved to fight more but it’s the pandemic. They’re gonna keep me busy this year. Three times and I want to fight Anderson Silva in boxing. My managers are gonna push for that fight. You, Anderson, don’t run away from me.”

Throughout his career, Mousasi has been among the best no matter where he’s fighting or which weight it’s at. 48-7-2 overall, the Dutchman has only lost once in his last dozen outings. Earlier on, he even found himself kickboxing at times where he’s an unbeaten 5-0 on record.

While Mousasi departed the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to reign over the Bellator 185-pound landscape, the legendary “Spider” Silva has also since parted ways with his long-time Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) home.

The Brazilian’s last MMA fight came in Oct. 2020 when suffering a fourth-round TKO against Uriah Hall. In his two boxing appearances that have followed, Silva is 2-0 after taking on the likes of Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

“Now it’s up to [Silva],” Mousasi said. “I think it’s not very interesting [to fight him in MMA]. In MMA he has lost, but in boxing, he’s still winning. I think it’s different and it’s more entertaining.

“I threw it out to [Bellator President] Scott [Coker] and Showtime. ... I’ve been pushing for it.”

Next on Mousasi’s plate will be the undefeated 11-0 “Mr. VanZant” Austin Vanderford as the two collide in Bellator 275’s main event this Friday night (Feb. 25, 2022) in Dublin, Ireland. A win for the 36-year-old Mousasi would make it the 10th title fight victory in his illustrious career.