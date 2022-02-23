Triller acquires ‘majority stake’ in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) wants to become the top combat sports promotion in the world, which is why founder and president David Feldman recently put pen to paper allowing Triller to acquire a majority slice of the bareknuckle pie.

“Triller will acquire the majority stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to allow more opportunities, more resources, more funding, just everything that we really need to vie for that No. 1, No. 2 spot in combat sports,” Feldman told The MMA Hour (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “We grew this thing to a point where we thought that we got it as far as we could take it by ourselves right now.”

BKFC burst onto the scene in 2018 and proudly marketed a concept that seemed antiquated — and in many ways a step backward for boxing, at least at face value. But Feldman and Co. were able to attract recognizable stars who were either in between promotions or looking for a fresh start outside the confines of unified rulesets.

“We needed to make a partnership that was going to take us to the next level, create more opportunities, more resources, more funding, more things like that to acquire some more fighters, take care of the fighters that are already there, and just create more opportunities for everybody,” Feldman continued. “Nothing is really going to change in the operations of BKFC, we’re just going to have more assets, more resources, and more possibilities.”

Like BKFC, Triller started with a cash-grab gimmick that appeared to have a definitive expiration date, but fans continued to turn out for subsequent offerings. No question the loss of Jake Paul — who defected to Showtime — had Triller on the hunt for a new act. It appears BKFC will fit the bill and it will be interesting to see how their partnership evolves over the next several years.