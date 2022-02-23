Jon Jones reveals fiancée left him months ago: ‘She won’t be coming back’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has not competed since capturing a razor-thin decision victory over Dominick Reyes as part of the UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in early 2020. That hasn’t stopped Jones from dominating the combat sports headlines in the two years he’s been out of action — for better or worse.

“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back,” Jones wrote in a tweet that he later deleted. “If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like shit.”

Jones (26-1, 1 NC) was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery back in September after police responded to a domestic violence call at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. “Bones” was in town — along with his fiancee and their children — to celebrate his induction in the “Fight Wing” portion of the UFC hall of fame.

Those charges were eventually dropped.

Jones was adamant he never got physical with his fiancee and revealed that alcohol was to blame for his bad behavior. In addition, “Bones” attributed his adult struggles to child molestation along with other traumatic events of his youth (read those comments here), then vowed to get his life back on track with the support of his friends and family.

The 34 year-old Jones is expected to make his UFC return — at heavyweight — later this year; however, a specific date and opponent have yet to be revealed. Probably because Jones is still hammering out the details on his reworked UFC contract.