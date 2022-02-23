UFC Vegas 48 medical suspensions, injuries: Jamahal Hill facing possible six-month sit

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspension for those athletes competing at the UFC Vegas 48 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Feb. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in “Sin City.”

A total of 10 fighters were slapped with six-month medical suspensions, including event headliner Jamahal Hill. “Sweet Dreams” needs medical clearance on his left elbow, right forearm, and left knee before he can return to action.

That’s not all.

Here are the complete UFC Vegas 48 injuries and medial suspensions from the folks at MixedMartialArts.com, helpfully compiled by MMA Fighting:

Jamahal Hill: Must have X-rays on left elbow and right forearm and MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until March 13, no contact until March 6

Johnny Walker: Suspended until April 21, no contact until April 6

Parker Porter: Suspended until March 22, no contact until March 13

Alan Baudot: Suspended until March 22, no contact until March 13

Jim Miller: Suspended until March 13, no contact until March 6

Nikolas Motta: Must have X-ray and MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until April 6, no contact until March 22

Joaquin Buckley: Suspended until March 22, no contact until March 13

Abdul Razak Alhassan: Must have X-rays on right hand/wrist, left rib series, and left foot, and X-ray or MRI on right hip. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until April 21, no contact until April 6

Gabriel Benitez: Must have MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until April 21, no contact until April 6

David Onama: Suspended until March 22, no contact until March 13

Jessica-Rose Clark: Must have MRI on right elbow. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19

Chas Skelly: Must have X-ray on left hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until March 13, no contact until March 6

Mark Striegl: Must have MRI on right knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension no contest until April 6, no contact until March 22

Gloria de Paula: Suspended until March 13, no contact until March 6

Diana Belbita: Must receive clearance from ophthalmologist for right eye or no contest until Aug. 19

Jesse Strader: Suspended until April 6, no contact until March 22 — right cheek laceration

Christian Rodriguez: Must have X-ray on right hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19

Mario Bautista: Must have X-ray on left elbow/forearm. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 19

Jay Perrin: Suspended until March 23, no contact until March 13 — lacerations

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC Vegas 48 results and play-by-play click here.