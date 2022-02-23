Beneil Dariush ‘trying to avoid surgery’ for broken fibula, still no timetable for UFC return

Beneil Dariush suffered a broken fibula ahead of his Islam Makhachev headliner at UFC Vegas 49, sending him to the sidelines and paving the way for lightweight veteran Bobby Green to step in and take his place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 26, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
So when will Dariush return to action?
“Per Beneil Dariush, he has visited four physicians regarding his broken fibula,” ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto wrote on Twitter. “Three suggested physical therapy, one advised surgery. As of now, he is going with physical therapy and trying to avoid surgery. Still no firm timeframe on his return, but no surgery is good news.”
Dariush (21-4-1) turns 33 in May.
No question this is a major setback for the No. 3-ranked lightweight. Dariush is the winner of seven straight with four finishes and was likely the recipient of the next 155-pound title shot with a victory over Makhachev this weekend in “Sin City.”
