Maryna Moroz doubles down on claims towards ‘liar’ Mariya Agapova — ‘This girl is garbage’

There has been some real toxicity brewing among the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight ranks ever since Maryna Moroz spoke up last summer.

“The Iron Lady” made claims about her ex-American Top Team (ATT) teammate Mariya Agapova being a “junkie” who was kicked out of the gym for making threats against herself and men she trained with. Agapova went on to train at MMA Masters in Florida before returning to the gym for her upcoming meeting with Moroz. According to Agapova, it appears they’re both back under one roof.

As for Moroz, she still insists that ‘Mashka’s’ disputes following her last victory against Sabina Mazo in Oct. 2021 (watch highlights) are false.

“First she said that I didn’t pay for manager, it’s not true, I paid everything, I have all documents,” Moroz told Cageside Press. “Second, she says ‘I know she doesn’t have documents [to fight]. She doesn’t want to fight.’ But it’s not true. I want the fight, but I didn’t have the [Visa] documents. She lied. What people don’t know is why I pulled out of the fight. Because I didn’t post anything, not say. I just said, ‘People, I’m healthy and ready for fight,’ It’s not my fault. UFC tried to help me but I didn’t say why. And she lied [saying] I don’t want fight.

“Before, I said she’s a dangerous person and it’s true. She used drugs, we have all the proof. Videos, screenshots, everything. And of course, I didn’t post it. I don’t need to. I don’t need my Instagram showing garbage. This girl is garbage. I don’t want my Instagram looking like garbage. I show OnlyFans, beautiful pictures, but now I can show the journalists who is real and who is who. ‘Mashka’ is a person who is a liar, very dangerous.

“In interviews, she’s ‘Oh, I’m nice girl, I’m training,’” Moroz continued. “Of course, she trains, but she used drugs. She was crazy and dangerous saying she’d kill me and want to cut my face.”

Moroz has seen her last four scheduled bouts, two in 2020 and two in 2021, fall through due to her withdrawals. The Ukrainian notes Visa issues as well as COVID-19 during the pandemic as the primary reasons why. Her last fight was a Mar. 14, 2020, unanimous decision win over Mayra Bueno Silva in Brazil.

The Flyweight bout between Moroz and Agapova takes place next Sat. night, Mar. 5, 2022, at UFC 272 in Las Vegas, Nevada.