Logan Paul teams up with Arnold Schwarzenegger for Slap Fighting Championship on March 5

Box office terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger and social media sensation Logan Paul will team up — because someone is paying them to — for the upcoming Slap Fighting Championship on Sat., March 5, 2022 inside the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, part of the annual Arnold Sports Festival.

Slap fighting is a new (and painful) entry into combat sports that squares off two combatants, who then proceed to slap the shit out of each other until someone drops. Perhaps the most famous cheek geek to date is Russian “Dumpling” Vasiliy Kamotskiy.

Watch him trade blows with “Zuluzinho” (Wagner da Conceicao Martins) right here.

The Slap Fighting Championship event on March 5 will stream LIVE at 2 p.m. ET on Fanmio, as well as Logan Paul’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Live page. Schwarzenegger is probably too old to understand what any of that means but ticket holders to the Columbus festival can watch alongside the Kindergarten Cop inside the expo hall.

“The Arnold Sports Festival is all about inspiring our fans to chase their dreams and find the sport that starts their fitness journey,” said Schwarzenegger. “I can’t wait to showcase the best slap fighters in the world on the main stage at our event and I’m so excited to introduce this wild sport to our fans with Logan.”

Some PR schlub probably wrote that quote but it’s far more convincing when read with an Austrian accent.

Headlined by the super heavyweight title fight between three-time PunchDown champion Dawid “Zales” Zalewski and Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes, Slap Fighting Championship will also feature Maksymilian “Mad Max” Lesniak going to war against Nikolas “Predator” Toth, while Adrianna “Flychanelle” Sledz goes slap-for-slap with Julia Kruzer.

“As someone who always seeks to be at the forefront of any new discovery, it is a thrill to see slap fighting get legitimized in the world of sport,” said Paul. “It is an honor to present these combat athletes to a global audience alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Fanmio and PunchDown. Fans will not be disappointed!”

Fanmio is available in Apple’s App Store, on Google Play, and through the Amazon App.