Jamahal Hill is riding a major high after scoring his second straight win via first-round knockout (HIGHLIGHTS), but he’s still not quite getting the respect he feels is deserved.

Immediately in the post-fight interview, Hill called out anyone still doubting him. Though he looked pretty undeniable in walking down and destroying Johnny Walker, longtime Light Heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir remains unimpressed.

If Oezdemir was looking for a fight with this response, he surely found one. “Sweet Dreams” fired back quickly, pretty much promising to beat Oezdemir’s ass and lining up a match up with the unbooked No. 8-ranked Light Heavyweight contender.

I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! https://t.co/XgoWIkdIFj — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 21, 2022

I'm dead I can't wait to sleep all yall hero's cuz yall clearly don't know the game or what your seeing!!! I'm done speaking on it just wait on it! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 21, 2022

That was the first exchange, but the two continued to trade words Monday morning. Oezdemir advised Hill to be careful of growing too confident, and Hill responded with a threat to kick him out of the Top 10 entirely.

Don’t fly too high, the fall will be harsh. You’re about to enter top 10. Welcome https://t.co/rAqOG1gIaQ — Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) February 21, 2022

An your about to exit, contract on the way!!! Night night ✌ https://t.co/4JTdo1f7t9 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 21, 2022

Sometimes, fights make themselves.

Assuming UFC does indeed move in this direction, it’s a quality Light Heavyweight match up that could easily serve as a “Fight Night” main event, one of Hill’s post-victory requests. Hill is riding a bigger wave of momentum having won two in a row, but Oezdemir is currently ranked higher despite a two-fight losing streak. It’s an appropriate step up in competition for Hill, and Oezdemir gets a chance to defend his position and return to the win column.

Insomnia

People are paying Dan Hooker to talk s—t to their friends. Not a bad gig for “The Hangman!”

Didn’t know what to expect but Cameo is hilarious 90% of the requests are just the boys roasting each other ✌️https://t.co/SPubJUXjHT pic.twitter.com/iIaum0fLjs — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 21, 2022

Judging is hardly every backed by logic or experience.

A killer Bobby Green quote:

I like the energy pic.twitter.com/WchMKsvC7r — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 21, 2022

I mean, it was a clean double though.

Buddy forgot he was in a boxing match pic.twitter.com/Cal6WFtkfz — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 20, 2022

Johnny Walker still seems to be in good spirits after a real difficult loss.

Can Nick Maximov remain undefeated following this new booking between a pair of Middleweight grinders?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

If you missed Andrey Koreshkov’s return to Bellator, you missed the most brutal, damaging knockout of the weekend.

Deadly spinning kick to the bodypic.twitter.com/SPZFL7Wa2J — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) February 20, 2022

I don’t think it broke quite as many ribs, but this is a nice body shot finish also.

Buen trabajo al cuerpo de Ramzan Gaziev #YoungEagles24 pic.twitter.com/MFHBoiS0jG — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 19, 2022

Is this spin 1) a random sign of inexperience or 2) evidence of comfort on the feet? I think the outcome answers the question.

Random Land

A pretty sweet parkour move:

Midnight Music: Folk rock, 1970

