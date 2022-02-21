Pic: UFC Vegas 49 gets new poster featuring Islam Makhachev, Bobby Green

Your new #UFCVegas49 poster has arrived! [ #UFCVegas49 | Feb 26 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/dJoSC8Tdjs

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush suffered an ankle injury and was forced to withdraw from the upcoming UFC Vegas 49 main event, taking place this Sat. night (Feb. 26, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stepping in on short notice to battle No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev is 155-pound veteran Bobby Green, fresh off his victory over Nasrat Haqparast at the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in “Sin City.”

Check out their brand new poster embedded above.

The 30 year-old Makhachev (21-1) is the winner of nine straight, including his submission victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 back in October. Green, 35, improved to 29-12-1 with his performance against Haqparast, having previously defeated Al Iaquinta at UFC 268.

Makhachev is expected to earn a lightweight title shot with a victory at UFC Vegas 49; however, it’s unknown if the same reward awaits “King” with an upset in Vegas. There’s not a ton of competition in the division Top 5, outside of the injured Dariush.

To see the finalized UFC Vegas 49 fight card and ESPN+ lineup here.