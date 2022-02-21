Bareknuckle champ Thiago Alves teases MMA return — ‘Everyone at BKFC forgot my name’

Former UFC welterweight title contender Thiago Alves recently told the combat sports media that he was “done with MMA” and was only going to compete as a bareknuckle boxer for the foreseeable future.

“Pitbull” made good on that promise, winning back-to-back bouts for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and capturing the promotion’s inaugural middleweight title, courtesy of a third-round stoppage over Ulysses Diaz.

That was in June 2021.

“I feel like Lord Voldemort. Apparently everyone at BKFC forgot my name, and I’m your champion!” Alves wrote on Instagram following the “Knucklemania 2” event last weekend in Hollywood. “Aight BKFC, way to treat and promote your champion!”

Commentators referred to the “champion” during the Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane middleweight main event, but failed to mention Alves by name. Perhaps that’s one of many reasons why “Pitbull” is contemplating a return to MMA.

“Don’t call it a comeback. I was out about nine months before this one,” Alves wrote under a short video clip of his 2007 contest against Japanese bruiser Kuniyoshi Hironaka. “I think the MMA Gods are calling me again.”

Alves (23-15) parted ways with UFC after dropping back-to-back fights to Laureano Staropoli and Tim Means, the latter of which ended by way of submission. The 38 year-old “Pitbull” scraped by with a 6-9 record after failing to capture the title from Georges St-Pierre at UFC 100 more than a decade ago.

The Brazilian is currently 2-0 for BKFC, having previously outpointed Julian Lane in Daytona.