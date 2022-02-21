Chance Recountre’s Bellator homecoming didn’t pan out as he envisioned on Saturday (Feb. 19, 2022) in Uncasville, Conn., suffering a first-round knockout loss (38 seconds) at the hands of former Welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 274.

To make matters worse, Rencountre suffered a total of five broken ribs and a punctured lung that called for surgery in defeat. His management team posted the news on social media after the crushing loss.

“Chance Rencountre suffered five broken ribs, a punctured lung from the heel kick landed by Andrey Koreshkov last night. Not the outcome we wanted but the kick was well placed and would have stopped anyone. Next time we will get a full camp and come back stronger.

“Chance is in good spirits and prepping for surgery. Thank you to the Bellator MMA team who has been tremendous with all their assistance. Congratulations to Andrey Koreshkov and his team on the victory.”

Take a look at the kick right here:

Vintage Koreshkov!



The spinning back kick once again gets the job done for The Spartan! ⚔️



Watch #Bellator274 LIVE on @SHOSports. pic.twitter.com/Tk24syPPbj — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 20, 2022

The loss snapped Rencountre’s two-fight win streak and is his first loss with the promotion in six years. Now, the talented 170-pound contender will be on the mend for the foreseeable future before he can map out his comeback.

