Aaron Pico will kick off his 2022 campaign on April 15 when he takes on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender, Jeremy Kennedy, on the main card of Bellator 277, which is locked and loaded for SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Pico is scorching hot at the moment after rattling off five straight victories, including a blistering knockout win over John de Jesus, which was preceded by a stellar submission victory over Aiden Lee. In his last bout, Pico defeated Justin Gonzalez via unanimous decision at Bellator 271 in Nov. 2021. His current run has catapulted him all the way to the No. 4 spot on the official rankings.

Kennedy, meanwhile, is coming off a big win over Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 272 a couple of months ago, improving his record to 2-1 with the Viacom-owned promotion. The longtime veteran is looking to crack the Top 10 if he can upset the wrestling standout.

Bellator 277 will be headlined by two of the biggest title fights of the year as A.J. McKee will defend his 145-pound belt against former division champion, Patricio Freire, in a rematch of their title fight in July 2021. In the co-main event, Vadim Nemkov will defend his Light Heavyweight belt against Corey Anderson in the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix final.

