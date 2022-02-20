Watch Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley full fight video highlights - Bellator 274

A festival of strikes!?! Expect the unexpected with this 5 Round Main Event LIVE on @SHOsports . #Bellator274 pic.twitter.com/T79bSQDGpc

Bellator MMA staged its first-ever, non-title five round-fight earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at Bellator 274 between top Welterweight contenders Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley, and it did not disappoint.

For the first couple of rounds, the action wasn’t exactly the best with both men trading jabs and trying to find the openings for the big shots. But once it got into the championship rounds, things started to get interesting.

During an exchange in the center of the cage, Gracie — who didn’t shoot for many takedowns — rocked Storley with a huge shot that had him reeling. The jiu-jitsu ace then pounced on his foe, who was visibly hurt from his left eye. Undeterred, he kept firing back and eventually escaped danger. A few moments later, it was Storley who landed a huge shot that dropped Gracie. Despite his best attempts to finish the fight, Logan wasn’t able to put Gracie away.

In the fifth round, the two men came out swinging yet again, though the pace was a bit slower. Still, the two left it all in the cage and while many expected it to be a grappling match, it was anything but. Once the totals were tallied, Storley and Gracie threw over a combined 800 strikes.

